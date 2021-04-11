"The COVID-19 incidence rate has decreased. That is why we are to consider further easing of restrictions", Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Professor Kostadin Angelov announced during a visit to St. Petka Monastery near the town of Asenovgrad, broadcast on the Facebook account of PM Boyko Borissov.

Brazilian and South African variants of coronavirus have not been detected in Bulgaria

However, Minister Angelov did not specify which measures would be relaxed. In his view, the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases proves that the restrictions introduced by the authorities are effective. If the current trend continues, we will continue to ease the anti-epidemic measures, added Kostadin Angelov.