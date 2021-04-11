1,352 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 9,118 tests performed, indicate data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal. Almost 15% of the tests have returned positive result.

10,365 patients are in hospital, as 801 of them are in intensive care units. 43 people have died and 930 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus In the past 24 hours.

3,666 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to more than 517,000.