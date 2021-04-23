In the coming days, I will announce when I will hand over a government-forming mandate to the second largest Parliamentary group, said Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev after the GERB/SDS coalition returned the first government-forming mandate.

"I hope that the political forces will use this time to engage in dialogue and build trust," added Bulgaria’s head of state Radev.

"Bulgaria needs a stable government appointed by this country’s National Assembly. It should be based on shared principles and priorities," added President Radev.

"Only a legitimate cabinet that enjoys trust of the public can lead Bulgaria out of the crisis", noted Bulgaria’s head of state Radev.