GERB/SDS coalition is to return the government-forming mandate to President Radev, Bulgaria’s outgoing PM Boyko Borissov announced on Facebook.

"I accept the decision of the Executive Committee of GERB/SDS to return the mandate," Borissov said.

Boyko Borissov predicted that the second-biggest political force - "There is Such a People" party will not form a cabinet either.

Earlier, GERB's attempt to talk to the Democratic Bulgaria coalition and "There is Such a People" party proved unsuccessful, because Democratic Bulgaria and "There is Such a People" categorically refused to engage in a dialogue. According to the constitutional procedure, Bulgaria’s head of state Rumen Radev must hand over a second government-forming mandate to the second-largest Parliamentary group - "There is such a people".