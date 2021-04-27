In the 2020/2021 academic year, more than 211 thousand students are studying for bachelor's and master's degrees in higher education institutions in Bulgaria. 12.3% of them have chosen private institutions. 92.1% of university students in Bulgaria are Bulgarians, according to NSI data.

A total of 16,700 foreigners students have chosen Bulgaria for their higher education, which is 2.4% more than the previous academic year and 29.1% more than the academic year 2016/2017.

The largest number of foreign students is from Greece - 24.5%, followed by those from Great Britain - 16.1%, Germany - 9.2%, Ukraine - 7%, and North Macedonia - 6.1%. The most preferred specialties for foreign students are in the field of healthcare as 62.1% of them have enrolled in such programmes.