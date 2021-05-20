The Sofia municipal council is to approve a child protection programme for the current year.

The document features seven priority spheres among them improving the standard of living of each child, providing a secure and safe environment, guaranteeing children’s health, raising public awareness of children’s rights.

The programme was drafted by a designated commission with the participation of the municipal administration but also the interior ministry regional directorate and the regional education, health and social assistance structures, and the commission for combatting antisocial behavior among children.