Bulgaria remains open for a transparent and pragmatic dialogue with North Macedonia, which would restore trust between the two countries and intensify bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. This was stated by the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Skopje, Angel Angelov, at a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani.

Angelov confirmed the Bulgarian position that maintaining good neighborly relations and obtaining the necessary guarantees for the implementation of the Agreement signed between the two countries in 2017 remained a top priority for Bulgaria.

European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi and Portuguese Foreign Minister, Augusto Santos Silva, whose country currently holds the EU Presidency, will visit Bulgaria and North Macedonia tomorrow. Issues related to EU enlargement will be discussed at the meeting.