The votes of music fans in Europe made it possible for the Bulgarian participant Victoria to reach the Eurovision 2021 final. In the second semifinal, the Bulgarian singer came on the stage under № 13.

An important visual element of her emotional performance was the falling sand - a symbol of the passing of time. She came on stage with a photo of her father, who is struggling with a serious illness.

The grand final of Eurovision 2021 is on Saturday, May 22. Viewers in Bulgaria can watch the show live at 22:00.