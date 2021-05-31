Starting in June, Turkey makes the entry of travelers and tourists from Bulgaria easier. The news was announced by the new Consul General of Turkey in Plovdiv, Korhan Küngerü, BNR reported.

With the assistance of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Edirne, a PCR test laboratory starts operating at the border, as the price of the test will be 10 euros.

The test result will be available within 30 minutes.

The service is aimed at facilitating those passing through the Kapitan Andreevo-Kapıkule border crossing. Officially, Turkey and Bulgaria now also allow traveling with certificates for two administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines.