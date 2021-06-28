A total of 16 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 2,915 tests have been performed. There were no fatalities.

9,379 are the active cases in the country. 1,560 patients remain in hospitals, including 197 in intensive care units. 394,125 have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic, 19 of them - in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,727,616 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered in Bulgaria, including 2,720 for the last 24 hours. For 786,336 people, the vaccination cycle has been completed.