Photo: BTA
The candidate for Prime Minister read the names of all the ministers from the draft cabinet
“There is such a People” party handed the government-forming mandate to Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev. Before giving the folder the candidate for Prime Minister Plamen Nikolov read the names of all the ministers from the draft cabinet.
They were presented on Tuesday. Only the candidate for Justice Minister – Momchil Ivanov, withdrew its nomination in the last minute. He has been replaced by the lawyer Ivo Atanasov.