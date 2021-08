A total of 805 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours.

10 more infected people died on Tuesday. 200 patients recovered. 1,207 people with COVID-19 remain in hospitals across the coutry, 101 of them - in intensive care units.

Another 11,901 doses of vaccines against the virus have been administered, bringing their total number to 2,114,510 since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.