The number of people with severe COVID-19 symptoms has increased and the average age of the patients receiving hospital treatment has dropped, Dr. Ivan Poromanski, Director of Pirogov Hospital for Emergency Medicine, said for NOVA.

The average age of the patients admitted to Pirogov Emergency Hospital is 58 years old, he said while the youngest patient is 18 years old.

The hospital has the capacity to admit another 250 COVID-19 patients.