Photo: NOVA
According to Assoc. Prof Kunchev it must be introduced for some groups of people
Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev is proposing mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for medical workers and nursing home staff. Kunchev annouced that for NOVA NEWS morning show "Your day".
According to the expert the mandatory vaccination would not violate the civil rights of those people.
Kunchev commented also on the third vaccination dose. "It is reccomended for certain groups but still that matter should be discussed individually".