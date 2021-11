303 people with COVID-19 have been admitted to hospitals in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of those hospitalized to 8491.

The newly confirmed cases are 1256. 16 626 tests have been performed.

732 infected people are in intensive care units.

993 more people were cured and 69 died on Sunday. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria has already reached 2,965,571.