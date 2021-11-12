Deliveries of new COVID-19 drugs are expected within three weeks, Desislava Velkovska, head of the Health Ministry's Drug Policy Directorate, told reporters on Friday. Until recently, the only drug was Remdesivir, of which more than 180,000 vials have been used in the treatment of patients with severe COVID, she said.



Two more marketing authorization holders have applied to the European Commission for marketing authorization for the monoclonal antibodies they have developed, BTA reported.

One of those companies has already delivered vials to Bulgaria, said Velkovska.



Patients are being treated successfully with them. It was decided on Thursday to get some of the product of the other marketing authorization holder and negotiations are under way, she said.



Monoclonal antibodies are administered intravenously to non-hospitalized patients with mild to medium symptoms, said Velkovska.



The Health Ministry has launched a procedure to get deliveries of antiviral tablets for a five-day course of therapy of patients with mild symptoms. The first delivery can be expected in early December.