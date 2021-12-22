There will not be a single adviser from the former communist-era State Security on the team of the Foreign Minister, There Is Such a People (TISP) floor leader Toshko Yordanov told journalists, following media publications about advisers of the new Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska, who is from the TISP quota.



Prime Minister Kiril Petkov thanked TISP and Genchovska for taking quick measures and said that people affiliated with the former communist-era State Security will not be appointed as state officials or will be dismissed if already appointed.



"According to the coalition agreement, every minister has the right to choose the members of his team but then we discuss these proposals together, as a coalition", Petkov stressed, restating that no advisers from the former communist-era State Security will be appointed on the team of the Foreign Minister.



GERB MP Daniel Mitov read out a declaration on behalf of his parliamentary group, stating that the GERB-UDF coalition will never accept "the rehabilitation of the communist regime and its secret police".



The GERB-UDF coalition sees the attempt for appointing former communist-era State Security official in the Foreign Ministry as a purposeful provocation against the European future of Bulgaria, Mitov said. He called on the ruling majority parties to dismiss the newly appointed officials, listing names.



People who used to work for Bulgarian intelligence, risking their lives for the prosperity of Bulgaria, should not be equated to former State Security informers, Vazrazhdane MP Tsoncho Ganev told journalists in the National Assembly.