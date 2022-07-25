A total of 489 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. Positive were the results of 27,4% of all 1,784 tests that have been performed.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection increased to 18,538. 32 patients have been admitted to hospital on Sunday. 26 of them are not vaccinated. 890 are the patients in hospitals across the country, 46 of them - in intensive care units.

One more infected person died yesterday. 134 people have been reported cured.