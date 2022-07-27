Bulgaria's state gas company Bulgargaz has asked the energy regulator for a 54% higher price for natural gas in August. If accepted the tariff will become 287 leva per megawatt-hour before taxes.

The company filed its application last week but it was published on the website of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission on Wednesday. Few days ago the Commission remained without a chairman after a Constitutional Court decision. Now it is not clear who will approve the new gas tariffs.