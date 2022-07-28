Bulgaria is to sign today an agreement on the delivery of seven cargo ships with liquefied natural gas. It will be delivered from the USA, the outgoing Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov announced on Thursday.

“The delivery will improve Bulgaria's energy security”, outgoing Preme Minister Kiril Petkov said.

Bulgaria is expected to receive one shipload of LNG a month in the period between October 2022 and April 2023.

Petkov said that the condition for the receipt of the cargo ships with liquefied natural gas is to ensure the necessary infrastructure from Greece and Turkey, which needs to be done in August.