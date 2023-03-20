A vehicle carrying 15 illegal migrants from Afghanistan overturned near the Aldomirovo Swamp near Dragoman. One migrant has died and 14 have been injured.

The incident occurred at midnight when the driver - a Serbian national, ignored a police officer’s signal to pull over. Trying to escape, the car hit a concrete market post and overturned. Fourteen injured migrants have been admitted to hospitals in Sofia. The migrant smuggler has been detained. All migrants are men, aged 25-30.