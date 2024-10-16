A technology giant from Taiwan enters the industrial zone of Plovdiv. This was announced by the Minister of Innovation and Growth Rosen Karadimov. According to him, the foreign investment will be for billions. An inter-ministerial group will soon be formed to assist the investor in Plovdiv, the minister added.

"For 2024 alone, the state has earmarked 7 million for feeder infrastructure. Around half a billion investments have been made in the Thrace Economic Zone (TIZ) and 2,300 jobs have been created. This is the right path and a model for Bulgaria to follow," Karadimov said.

