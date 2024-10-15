Bulgaria is ready to support investments in the development of digital infrastructure and connectivity, President Rumen Radev said at a meeting with representatives of leading companies from the state of Virginia, USA. They work in the field of high technology, defence, security systems, digital and communication infrastructure.

The US Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the United States in Sofia, Martin McDowell, also took part in the conversation. In Bulgaria, the managers of the US companies will hold meetings with representatives of Bulgarian business, scientific organizations and state institutions, in order to explore the possibilities for future partnership and development of cooperation between Bulgaria and the USA.

The joint position expressed during the meeting was that improving transport, energy and digital connectivity is of key importance to the modernization of the Bulgarian economy. The modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces was also among the topics discussed.

