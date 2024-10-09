The start of the most anticipated reality show Big Brother took over the Bulgarian airwaves. The results show that the reality format generated massive interest and was watched by half of all viewers (18-59 years). According to official people metric data, the audience share among active age viewers (18-59 years) was on average 49.2%.

The iconic reality format also attracted nearly 4 times more viewers compared to the second TV in the ranking.

Big Brother has also taken over the digital space. In the first day of the reality show's launch alone, the video content registered over 4.8 million views on the show's Facebook, TikTok and Instagram accounts. There have been over 380 thousand interactions on Facebook with the posts featuring the participants.

The new season of Big Brother showcased innovation from its inaugural episode. Viewers chose one of the housemates with an online voting - young businessman Georgi Trifonov. For the very first time, the audience will also have their own man in the house. This is the bartender Peter, who takes on the role of Enigma. A vote on NOVA PLAY will determine his moves, which will influence all the participants.

The popular show continues tonight with the first daily episode. After Peter decided yesterday that he would strip everyone out of their luggage, today they will find out what the fate of their possessions is. There will also be the first clashes between two of the format's brightest characters.

The adventure continues tonight at 22:00 on NOVA.

Редактор: Боряна Димитрова