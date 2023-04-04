With 100% of the protocols of the polling stations counted outside the country, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms - MRF won the most votes. They received 62 910 ballots or 36.75% of the votes abroad.

According to the Central Election Commission's data the coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" is second in overseas voting with 45 806 votes or 26.76%.

"Vazrazhdane" party is the third political force in votes cast outside the country with 16,48%, or 28 211 votes.

GERB-SDS is next with 8.32% - 14 251 votes, "There is Such a People" collects 5.15% - 8815 votes, and "BSP for Bulgaria" has 2.09% - 3579 votes.

4543 voters voted for "I support no one".