"Bulgaria is a strategic partner and ally of the USA. We work side by side on many issues of bilateral cooperation. I am proud to see a major bilateral commitment to strengthening the relationship between our two countries," US Ambassador to Sofia, Kenneth Merten, said during a business breakfast on Thursday.

"Within the framework of my mandate I would like to stimulate economic partnership," the diplomat added.

According to him, Bulgaria is committed to playing a leadership role in the sphere of electricity production.

Тhe adoption of the euro is a natural and logical process that will be beneficial for consumers because interest rates will be reduced and it will be cheaper and safer for businesses, Merten said.