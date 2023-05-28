Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev said that a threat has been made against him and a prosecutor. "As I am on leave on personal grounds, I was duly notified. I am not aware of the details. I am sure that the law enforcement authorities will do their job," Geshev wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

The prosecutor to whom Geshev was referring is the supervising prosecutor of the so-called Barcelonagate case, the Prosecution Magistracy said in a press release on Sunday. Barcelonagate is a money-laundering case, involving GERB leader and former prime minister Boyko Borissov.

“Do they think they're going to scare me after everything I've been through, after the assassination attempt on me? Threats against journalists, threats against magistrates, explosions, assassinations. As a terrorism expert said on the day of the attack: if the state doesn't take action, this will only be the beginning. Again, I will repeat that I am not afraid and I do not run, I fight. To the end", Geshev also wrote.