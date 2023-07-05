A potential visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Bulgaria will show that this country's aid for Ukraine is valued, Defence Minister Todor Tagarev told reporters at the Novo Selo Training Area on Wednesday. According to Tagarev, if there were a visit planned, the information leak about it is a precondition for its cancellation.

Rumours of Zelenskyy visiting Bulgaria began circulating on Tuesday.

"Since last night, I am not in the loop about any discussions on the matter. I had the opportunity in the media to express regret over such information being leaked. Such a thing should not happen," Tagarev noted, adding that the Ukrainian President as Commander-in-Chief of a country at war is of interest to the enemy. The Defence Minister expressed the hope that the opportunity of Zelenskyy visiting Bulgaria would become a reality in the future. In his words, that would be a high recognition of Bulgaria's role in its support for Ukraine.

"Everything we have thus far provided to Ukraine strictly complies with the country's laws and corresponding procedures. These procedures do not allow ad hoc decisions within several days or hours. Therefore, I suppose that a potential visit of his [Zelenskyy] will show that the aid already provided by Bulgaria is highly valued and so is the potential for possible additional aid. He may decide to make some other additional requests, which we will review strictly in conformity with the laws and procedures," Tagarev told reporters.

He commented that he is not concerned by the Bulgarian Socialist Party having demanded his resignation.