The National Assembly Friday rejected, by a vote of 68 in favour and 98 against, with 46 abstentions, a proposal by the Vazrazhdane party to hold a national referendum asking Bulgarians "Do you agree that the Bulgarian lev should be the only official currency in Bulgaria until 2043?".

The proposal was debated in plenary for over three hours. Vazrazhdane said they would refer the matter to the Constitutional Court.

On Wednesday, the parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee rejected the proposal and Vazrazhdane saw this as an attempt to "sweep it under the carpet".In the course of the discussion, BSP for Bulgaria and There Is Such a People (TISP) backed the referendum.