Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel is on a working visit to Dubrovnik, Croatia, where she is participating in the 16th edition of the international Dubrovnik Forum. The event takes place on July 7 - 8, with 2023 theme "Navigating Global Dislocation", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday.

Gabriel will deliver a speech during the discussion on "World Order and How to Stabilize World Politics".

The "Dubrovnik Forum" will also be attended by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borel, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pajcinovic-Buric, foreign ministers of EU member states, South-East European countries, representatives of the OECD and other international institutions.

In 2022 the 15th edition of the international "Dubrovnik Forum" took place on July 8-9 and was themed "Seeking balance in a destroyed world".

The international forum in Dubrovnik has been held since July 2006. The initiative aims to promote strategic partnership between twelve EU member states linking the three seas - the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas - and to improve connectivity in the energy, transport and digital technology fields of the region.