There are no reports of Bulgarians in distress due to the extreme weather in Australia, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BTA on Wednesday. The Ministry and the Bulgarian Embassy in Canberra continue to monitor the situation in cooperation with the Australian authorities.

Storms have claimed the lives of at least nine people in Australia over the Christmas holidays, Reuters reported earlier Wednesday. Rescuers are continuing to search for missing people. Over 90,000 homes are now without power, according to Agence France-Presse.