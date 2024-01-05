Bulgaria and India aim to restore intensive diplomatic relations. Deepening of cooperation in various spheres was discussed during the visit of the National Assembly President Rosen Zhelyazkov to Delhi. He met the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

A bilateral program in the sphere of education and culture is to be signed between the two countries.

"Investments are not only in the field of outsourcing, or steel production, but also in new technologies. An important thing is that we don't have any unresolved issues," Zhelyazkov said. He gave as a good example the fact that the third largest Internet provider in India is a Bulgarian company.