Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video conference on Saturday with GERB leader Boyko Borissov, Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) Co-leader Kiril Petkov and Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) Floor Leader Delyan Peevski, the National Assembly said in a press release.

"The resolutions that your three parties passed in the Bulgarian Parliament were of crucial assistance to Ukraine. I am confident that in you we have really great friends, and I thank you for the efforts you are making despite certain difficulties in your country," Zelenskyy said during the video conference. "I am grateful for the support by your coalition, which espouses Euro-Atlantic values, for backing pro-Euro-Atlantic Ukraine and for being on our side," the Ukrainian head of state added.

"I wish Ukraine to achieve peace by means of a complete victory this year, because you are fighting not just for Ukraine but for all Europe," Petkov said. "You can count on our support because Ukraine is precisely one of the things that brings us closest together. When we help Ukraine together, nobody in Bulgaria can stop us," Petkov emphasized.

"You can rely on our wholehearted support during the new year, too. I can assure you that we are making every effort, despite the enormous resistance from certain pro-Russian quarters in Bulgaria, to maximize support for your country," Peevski said for his part. "You have friends in our person, and you are aware of it. I wish Ukraine peace and full victory," the Peevski pointed out.

"Bulgaria will continue to support Ukraine and its people together with the entire democratic community. Ukraine's future and security are in the European Union and NATO," said Borissov. "Independent and sovereign Ukraine is key for the security of united Europe and our values," the GERB leader added.

During the video conference with President Zelenskyy, the three leaders committed the pro-Atlantic majority in the Bulgarian Parliament to continued support for Ukraine in future.