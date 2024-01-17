Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his Institute for Global Change will be advocates for Bulgarian priorities, Blair and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov have agreed in Davos, the Council of Ministers said in a press release on Wednesday.

Denkov presented the main tasks ahead of Bulgaria - membership in the euro area and Schengen's land borders, even stronger integration in NATO and ensuring security against global threats. The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has the expertise to advise Bulgaria on the work of special services, the introduction of artificial intelligence in state governance and engagement with citizens, and the fight against corruption.

Tony Blair is among Britain's longest-serving prime ministers and is known as a reformer and a statesman who has successfully balanced the development of a strong economy with social commitments, the Council of Ministers writes. "As such he can be an example for many countries trying to make the necessary changes," Denkov said.

The former British prime minister is also actively working with Ukraine, helping to reform the country's institutions, the press release said.