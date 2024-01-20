The conditions for hiking in the mountains are not good, the Mountain Rescue Service (PRS) told BTA Saturday.

It is cloudy, snowing, visibility is reduced at higher altitude. Temperatures range from minus 4C to 1C-2C.

Mountain rescuers recommend hikers to take into account the situation and dress warmly.

Facilities at the resorts are open.

It will be cloudy over the mountains, with snow showers, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said. Snow cover will form. There will be blizzards and drifts in mountain passes. The wind will blow strong, from the Northeast and Southwest along the ridges. Temperatures will be decreasing and the highs will be around minus 2C at 1,200 metres and around minus 7C at 2000 metres above sea level.