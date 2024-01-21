Conditions for skiing and hiking in the mountains are good on Sunday, the Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) said.

The facilities in the resorts of Borovets, Bansko and Pamporovo are open, the ski runs are groomed. In Bansko, the weather is cloudy.

The weather is calm, there is light to moderate wind in the higher parts. Temperatures are negative, between minus 5C and minus 12-13C, the MRS added.

No incidents were recorded over the past 24 hours.