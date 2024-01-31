Minimum temperatures in Bulgaria will range from minus 6°C to minus 1°C in the last day of January. It is to be mainly sun but there will be clouds before midday over the Southeastern regions. Rainfalls are possible there. Daytime temperatures will reach 5-10°C, for Sofia - about 6°C.

Over the Black Sea coast there will be clouds until midday with rain in some parts. The air temperatures will be 4 - 7°C.

Over the mountains there will be sun except Strandzha where will be cloudy before noon, with possible light snowfall. Temperature at an altitude of 1,200 m - 2°C, at 2,000 m - minus 5°C.