William Morro, a key associate of Ruja Ignatova, has surrendered to authorities in the United States. The Southern District of New York court revealed that Morro confessed to his involvement in laundering funds linked to the crypto scheme masterminded by Ignatova, also known as the "crypto-queen."

Court documents state that Morro transferred approximately 35 million USD to OneCoin, routing the funds through accounts in China and Hong Kong. Additionally, he faces charges of moving over $6 million from a Hong Kong account to one in the United States.

Following his confession, Morro was released pending trial, with proceedings set to commence on August 1. While facing a potential maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, his admission of guilt is expected to be taken into consideration as a mitigating factor during sentencing.

Recently, the US government announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Ruja Ignatova. She is wanted for her role in one of the world's most massive financial frauds. Two weeks after she was charged in October 2017, Ignatova fled Bulgaria for Greece. She has been in hiding ever since," Ambassador Merten recalled, stressing that she was added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list in 2022.