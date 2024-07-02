Bulgaria's caretaker government has fulfilled its main task successfully – organizing fair and transparent elections for National Assembly and for European Parliament. All activities were transparent and within the deadlines set, the caretaker cabinet with PM Dimitar Glavchev says in the report on its work. The government took office on April 9.

The caretaker cabinet has speeded up the construction of the National Children’s Hospital, the report says. The first successful air ambulance missions have been carried out successfully. In education, salaries in universities have been raised. Pensions have been raised by 11%. In agriculture, the funding known as “Ukrainian assistance” has been paid out. Funding for hail prevention has also been sought.