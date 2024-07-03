Bulgaria's Parliament rejected the cabinet proposed by GERB-SDS with Rosen Zhelyazkov as Prime Minister. It was supported by 98 MPs, with 138 voting against and two abstaining.

Zhelyazkov received the first exploratory mandate from President Rumen Radev on July 1 and immediately returned it fulfilled. The "minority cabinet" he announced consisted of a deputy prime minister and 19 ministers, seven of them acting ministers in the caretaker cabinet with PM Dimitar Glavchev.