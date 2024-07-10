Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev met US President Joe Biden at the 75th anniversary NATO summit in Washington DC. During the discussion Glavchev stated that Bulgaria is a loyal and reliable ally. On his part, President Biden expressed his appreciation of Bulgaria’s role in NATO’s Eastern flank.

In his opening speech at the NATO summit, Joe Biden said: "In Europe, Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine continues and Putin wants nothing less than Ukraine's total subjugation. To end Ukraine's democracy, destroy Ukraine's culture, and to wipe Ukraine off the map. And we know Putin won't stop at Ukraine. But make no mistake, Ukraine can and will stop Putin."

"The Bulgarian position at the NATO summit does not go beyond the decisions of the National Assembly. We are not going to send soldiers to Ukraine," PM Glavchev told reporters, and went on to say that Bulgaria’s promise to offer Ukraine EUR 80 million is political and not legally binding. "This money cannot be given without a decision by the respective national parliament, and it is possible that the sum is not granted at all," he added.