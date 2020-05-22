Bulgaria's Health Minister Kiril Ananiev is considering to reopen the indoor theaters soon enough. That will happen under strict hygenic control and anti-epidemic measures.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 41 new cases and 5 more fatalities

"We will soon give the opportunity to the theaters and operas to reopen", Ananiev said, during the Friday parliamentary control speech.

"We need to restore the normal activity of the performers. We are working on this issue. The date is still to be discussed but it will happen soon enough", added Ananiev.

ADOPTED AT FIRST READING: Bulgaria to cut VAT for restaurants and books