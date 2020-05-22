Bulgaria lifted the ban on entry of citizens from EU and Schengen Agreement Countries. The health ministry said that citizens of San Marino, Andorra, Monaco and Vatican City are also allowed in the country.

The ministry said that people arriving in Bulgaria would continue to spend 14 days in quarantine. That measure will no longer apply to Bulgarian citizens and citizens of other EU countries who are travelling for humanitarian reasons; representatives of the trade, economic and investment activities including international drivers; those related to construction, maintenance, operations, ensuring the safety of the strategic and critical infrastructure.