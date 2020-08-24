Prosecutors from all over the country have opposed the attempts for political interference in the work of the Prosecutor’s Office. This happened within the frameworks of the national meeting aimed to uphold the independence of the Prosecutor’s Office. The meeting was held in Boyana residence and was convened by this country’s Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev.

Magistrates discussed independence of Prosecutor’s Office

"They call us Mafia, because we showed that we would not allow double standards- one type of standards for billionaires and people with political influence and other standards for the rest of the people. They call us Mafia, because we solved the problem related to the phone frauds and reduced the number of thefts and robberies by 20% since the beginning of the year", Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev pointed out in his address to the prosecutors.

In their speeches, the prosecutors strongly condemned the attempts to encroach on the independence of the Prosecutor’s Office, the violation of the separation of powers and the calls for reforms by politicians whose task is to “make the Prosecutor’s Office dependent”. The meeting ended with the adoption of a joint declaration in defense of the independence of the Prosecutor’s Office.