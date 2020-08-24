Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov arrived in Greece on Monday. He is participating together with Greece’s Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis at an official ceremony at which the Bulgarian gas operator Bulgartransgaz is becoming an equal shareholder in the project for LNG terminal near Alexandroupolis.

The agreement will allow Bulgaria to fully benefit from the new opportunities offered by the supply of liquefied natural gas from various sources, including the USA, Qatar and Israel, Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook.

“Today we make history”, Premier Borissov told his counterpart Mitsotakis before the official ceremony attended by the Ambassador of the USA to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa.