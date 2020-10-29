15 schools in Bulgaria are back into all-remote learning. That was announced by the Education Minister Krassimir Valchev. Most of them are in Sofia, the rest are in Targovishte, Shumen, Ruse.

"The largest percentage of quarantined students is in Sofia", the Minister added.

According to him, the online learning in high schools is more effective than in primary schools.

"I keep on saying that face-to-face training is the best. At the moment, there is no single solution of the problems. I think that schools should not be closed and action should be taken locally," said Valchev.