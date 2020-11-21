Only Greek nationals and EU citizens are allowed to cross Kulata-Promachonas border crossing as of today. The Greek border authorities continue to demand a negative PCR test, as well as a QR code generated after submitting a passenger locator form.

3983 new COVID-19 cases reported

All passengers undergo mandatory rapid testing and depending on the result of the Covid-19 tests they are allowed to enter the country between 7 am and 11 pm. The restrictions do not concern drivers of cargo vehicles.