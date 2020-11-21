3,983 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 9,786 PCR tests performed, the data shows. 40.7% of the PCR tests have returned positive.

The highest number of new infections was registered in Sofia - 1,031, followed by Plovdiv - 409 and Stara Zagora - 315. 129 patients have died and 1,061 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

5,942 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 383 of whom in intensive care units.

152 medics have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of medics who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic reached 4,641.