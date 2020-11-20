Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov appointed two new Deputy Ministers of Health - Evgeni Grigorov and Slavi Pachalov.

So far, Assc. Prof. Evgeni Grigorov headed the Analysis and Evaluation Department of Health Professionals at the National Center for Public Health and Analysis.

As of 2017, engineer Slavi Pachalov has been a manarer of a company for training first aid specialists, disaster response, fire and road safety, rescue and search activities. He has also held the position of Director of the Sofia Organization of the Bulgarian Red Cross.