At today’s meeting the government allocated about 64 million euros in order to provide vaccines in the fight against COVID-19.

"With them, a total of BGN 305 million /about EUR 156 million/ of Bulgarian taxpayers’ money will go for vaccines. The vaccines are free and are given only at the request of citizens," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said and recalled that the vaccines have been approved by the European Medicines Agency and the European Commission.

During the government meeting, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov informed that vaccination is going according to plan and 3,844 people had already been vaccinated across the country.